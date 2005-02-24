Microsoft beefs up site for small businesses

The Small Business Center is a Web site catering to the needs of companies that often have just a handful of employees and a modest amount of information technology. Microsoft unveiled it last year. The site is currently available in 50 countries.

Among the enhancements announced Thursday is the Security Guidance Center, which offers interactive features that explain various aspects of security and licensing. The site also features quizzes and interactive questionnaires.

In addition, the Small Business Center will maintain an online forum that lets users pose questions to other small-business owners and to Microsoft experts.

Microsoft has also added video clips to demonstrate to companies how technology can be put to maximum use.

In some countries, Microsoft has also added a feature called Solutions Advisor. With this interactive tool, users can get recommendations about which Microsoft products are most appropriate for their needs.

"The new resources added to the Microsoft Small Business Center are the direct result of extensive feedback from site users and input Microsoft has solicited from more than 20,000 customers via online surveys," Doug Leland, general manager of Microsoft's worldwide small and midmarket solutions and partner group, said in a statement.

Leland also said that Microsoft will add more tools in the coming months.