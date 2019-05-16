Microsoft and Sony will partner on game streaming, AI

Microsoft

Sony and Microsoft on Thursday said they're exploring a strategic partnership to develop cloud-based solutions for their respective game and content streaming services.

The announcement doesn't specifically mention Microsoft's Xbox or Sony's PlayStation consoles, but it appears the partnership will focus on entertainment platforms including gaming. As part of the agreement, the companies will jointly develop cloud solutions in Microsoft Azure, according to a release. Sony might also use Microsoft Azure for its game and content streaming services. The efforts will also include building better tools for content creators.

"Sony has always been a leader in both entertainment and technology, and the collaboration we announced today builds on this history of innovation," said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, in a release. "Our partnership brings the power of Azure and Azure AI to Sony to deliver new gaming and entertainment experiences for customers."

As part of the partnership, the companies will also semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

Both Sony and Microsoft reveled new details on new gaming consoles in April, which are expected to be released next year. Sony said its next-gen console -- likely called the PlayStation 5 -- would be AMD-based, support high-end graphics features like ray tracing and 8K output, and switch to high-speed SSD storage. Microsoft followed with the announcement of the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, a late-in-life addition to the Xbox One line that finally ditches the optical drive.