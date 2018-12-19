Microsoft and Razer launch an Xbox One wireless keyboard and mouse

Razer

Xbox One owners now have a solid alternative to their game controllers: Razer and Microsoft have collaborated on a wireless keyboard-and-mouse combo called the Razer Turret.

It features a full-size mechanical keyboard with a dedicated Xbox key that pulls up the Xbox One dashboard. The mouse is modeled after the Razer Mamba wireless mouse and can sit on a retractable base that slides out from the keyboard.

In November, Microsoft rolled out keyboard and mouse support for a handful of games including Fortnite, Warframe and Bomber Crew.

The Turret mouse and keyboard have 16.8 million different color options. Razer worked alongside developers to support Xbox Dynamic Lighting and Razer Chroma in-game experiences on titles such as X-Morph-Defense and Vermintide 2 among others.

Razer

A single dongle connects the Turret to the Xbox One via a 2.4 GHz connection. Razer claims the keyboard and mouse combo can last up to 40 hours on a single charge. And the Razer Turret can work with a Windows 10 PC, which is great if you split your time between an Xbox One and your computer.

The Razer Turret costs $250 which converts to about £200 or AU$350. It's available for preorder now on the Microsoft Store and each preorder comes with a $25 Xbox gift card.

Check out Razer's website for more information.