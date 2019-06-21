NASA/JPL-Caltech

Microsoft's education arm and NASA have joined forces to get students excited about space. The jointly created lesson plans, available online and geared toward middle school and high school students, use academic concepts and hands-on learning to inspire interest in the area.

The eight online lesson plans range from titles such as Designing Astro Socks to protect astronauts' feet in microgravity to designing your own space station. The curriculum includes 3D design challenges, virtual reality experiences and data analysis lessons.

Most of the courses require three or four 50-minute time commitments and can cost $2 to $3 per student.

In Analyzing the astronauts' photos of Earth to predict climate change, students will learn the hexadecimal numbering system to find out how computers represent color. The course also creates exposure to machine learning and artificial intelligence modules by asking students to detect seasons from biome images. Students need Windows 10 and a Microsoft Office subscription to finish the class.

Another lesson, Experiencing microgravity by understanding Newton's 2nd and 3rd laws of motion, weighs objects on Earth, helping students learn the difference between mass and weight.

Microsoft and NASA didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment on the lesson plans.

