Microsoft acquires 3D specialist Simplygon

MacBooks to embrace new CPUs, big RAM boost, analyst says

Up Next MacBooks to embrace new CPUs, big RAM boost, analyst says





Photo by CNET/Screenshot

Microsoft is acquiring Simplygon, a Swedish 3D data-optimization vendor, for an undisclosed amount.

The announcement, made Tuesday by Microsoft executive Kudo Tsunoda, is part of the tech giant's "3D for Everyone" strategy. A key piece of that strategy is the upcoming Windows 10 Creators Update.

Simplygon will help Microsoft simplify the process of capturing creating, and sharing information in 3D, Tsunoda said. The Simplygon technology will complement the new Paint 3D application (codenamed "Beihai") and new online creator community, Remix3D.com.

Simplygon was developed by Donya Labs AB in Sweden, a company developing "automatic 3D data-optimization solutions."

Simplygon currently is a player in the 3D game optimization and augmented reality/virtual reality spaces. Simplygon also has offerings in the automotive interactive visuzalization and e-commerce markets.

In a note on the Simplygon site, the company's managers note:

"Throughout our journey, we've been laser focused on helping developers push the boundaries of 3D. From our early days delivering advanced level-of-detail solutions, to the adoption of Simplygon SDK by most leading AAA game development studios, and our more recent expansion into enterprise AR/VR, Simplygon has made automatic 3D data-optimization increasingly more accessible to developers. Our next challenge is 3D For Everyone, the ultimate accessibility!"

In other Windows 10 Creators Update-related news, Microsoft is working on adding a number of Bluetooth-related improvements to that version of Windows 10, due out in April 2017. Microsoft also is adding a new "Game Mode" to the Creators Update that is designed to improve game performance on Windows 10.

This story originally posted as "Microsoft acquires 3D data-optimization vendor Simplygon" on ZDNet

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool. Take a look here.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sampling of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition, right here.