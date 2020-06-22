Microsoft 365 and Adobe Creative Cloud will support Mac Arm natively

Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference that kicked off online on Monday, Apple announced Microsoft 365 and Adobe Creative Cloud support for its first Arm chip and first Arm-based Macs, which it calls Apple silicon. The chips mark a move away from the Intel processors Apple has used for the last 14 years.

Microsoft 365 is the subscription service formerly known as Office 365 that includes access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Microsoft Teams, OneDrive and SharePoint. Adobe Creative Cloud is a set of services that includes Photoshop, InDesign, Premiere Pro and Illustrator.

Apple plans to ship its first Macs with the new chips by the end of the year, according to CEO Tim Cook.