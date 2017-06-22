Afp / AFP/Getty Images

Researchers are warning that a virus has spread like wildfire, but Microsoft believes it's all smoke and mirrors.

In the beginning of June, security company Check Point said it discovered a Chinese operation that infected more than 250 million computers with Fireball, which can take over your computer's browser. Fireball spread through software bundling, by hiding on-board downloads from questionable sources, like pirated games or movies.

At that massive infection rate, it easily overshadowed WannaCry, which hit about 200,000 devices at the height of the ransomware's spread.

While Fireball had the capability to hijack your browser and download more malware, the attackers had primarily been using it to redirect traffic from infected victims to certain websites where they could rake in the ad revenue. The scheme, which Check Point said was run by a marketing agency in Beijing called Rafotech, would change a browser's default search engine and homepage to a fake page, instead.

In a screenshot captured by Microsoft, one of the fake pages looked like a Google rip-off, with a search engine called Trotux. Other fake search engines included HohoSearch, WalaSearch and StartPageing123. While Check Point argued that it's a massive malware breach, Microsoft disagreed in research it released on Thursday morning.

The company noted in a blog post on Thursday that it had been following Fireball since 2015, and never saw it infect more than 5 million devices.

"While the threat is real, the reported magnitude of its reach might have been overblown," Hamish O'Dea, from Windows Defender research team said.

Microsoft claimed that Check Point tracked the number of visits to the fake pages to get the "250 million infected" instead of looking at how many devices were actually hit with Fireball. The nuance, is that not every device that visits these bogus search engines might actually be infected, Microsoft said.

Taking a look at Windows Defender's data on more than 500 million devices, the team said they had encountered Fireball's malware up to 5 million times, a far shot from the 250 million infected that Check Point said. The infections are most prevalent in Brazil and India.

They've requested to get a closer look at Check Point's data, and the security company said they are cooperating.

"We tried to reassess the number of infections, and from recent data we know for sure that numbers are at least 40 million, but could be much more," Maya Horowitz, Check Point's threat intelligence group manager said in a statement.

Updated at 6:03 a.m. PT: With comments from Check Point.