MicronPC reports operating profit

MicronPC, which was acquired last year by privately held investment firm Gores Technology Group after amassing steep losses, announced it posted an operating profit for the quarter of 2002, ended March 30.

Micron said it was focusing on the government and small- and medium-sized business markets, as opposed to the company's previous reliance on consumer sales. "Our strategy of focusing on select segments and providing a superior level of service and support has proven to be the right approach for MicronPC," said CEO Mike Adkins. The company did not provide specific sales or revenue figures.