Huge discounts on Sphero BB-8, Lightning McQueen and Fitbit Charge 2

Micro Center has no intention of waiting for Black Friday, which falls on Nov. 24 this year, to announce ridiculous price cuts. Today, the retailer has unveiled a handful of products that have been aggressively discounted:
- FitBit Charge 2, large, teal -- $75 ($75 off) (best price we've seen so far this season)
- Sphero Star Wars BB-8 Special Edition with Force Band (in-store pickup only) -- $100 ($100 off) (best price we've seen so far this season)
- Sphero Battle-Worn BB-8 Droid with Force Band -- $100 ($100 off) (best price we've seen so far this season)
- Sphero Ultimate Lightning McQueen Robot -- $100 ($200 off) (best price we've seen so far this season)
- Amazon Echo Dot (2nd gen) -- $35 ($15 off) in black or white (note that it will be $30 at other retailers)
- Mophie Power Reserve Universal External Battery -- $11 ($24 off)
Also available is the Jawbone Mini Jambox for $30. That's a product we loved when we reviewed it back in 2013, when it retailed for closer to $180. Just note that Jawbone's corporate efficacy -- and thus any warranty expectation -- is murky at best.
These price breaks follow a Micro Center in-store only deal announced on Tuesday: $250 for the new 9.7-inch Apple iPad. (That one appears to still be available in some but not all locations, by the way).
There's no such limitation on most of the new deals announced today, all of which are available both online and in stores with the exception of the BB-8 Special Edition. Micro Center is limiting the deals to one per household, however.
