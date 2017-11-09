Huge discounts on Sphero BB-8, Lightning McQueen and Fitbit Charge 2

CNET

Micro Center has no intention of waiting for Black Friday, which falls on Nov. 24 this year, to announce ridiculous price cuts. Today, the retailer has unveiled a handful of products that have been aggressively discounted:

Also available is the Jawbone Mini Jambox for $30. That's a product we loved when we reviewed it back in 2013, when it retailed for closer to $180. Just note that Jawbone's corporate efficacy -- and thus any warranty expectation -- is murky at best.

These price breaks follow a Micro Center in-store only deal announced on Tuesday: $250 for the new 9.7-inch Apple iPad. (That one appears to still be available in some but not all locations, by the way).

There's no such limitation on most of the new deals announced today, all of which are available both online and in stores with the exception of the BB-8 Special Edition. Micro Center is limiting the deals to one per household, however.

