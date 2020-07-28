These unbreakable wine glasses are 35% off and perfect for outdoor dining

Getty Images

Be it out by the pool, ocean, patio or out on the fire escape if you're desperate, getting in some al fresco dining -- and drinking -- is part of a successful summer for most. Broken glass in any of these places will put a damper on outdoor entertaining, which is why these Michley unbreakable wine glasses exist and make the perfect accessory for your next socially distant shindig. A set of six is currently down to just $26 on Amazon as one of its Lightning deals today. That's 35% off the normal price.

We perused the more than 500 mostly positive reviews and most customers were pleased that these both look and feel like the real thing (glass), despite being made out of 100% premium BPA-free tritan plastic. These red wine "glasses" are also top-rack dishwasher safe. They come in sets of two for $13, four for $21 or, the best deal, six glasses for $26.