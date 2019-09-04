Michigan will be first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes, report says

Getty

Michigan is reportedly set to become the first state to ban online and retail sales of flavored e-cigarettes.

The ban, which would last six months, comes at the direction of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from the state's Department of Health and Human Services, according to a statement Wednesday.

"Companies selling vaping products are using candy flavors to hook children on nicotine and misleading claims to promote the belief that these products are safe. That ends today," Whitmer said.

The ban also covers the marketing of vaping products with words like clean, safe and healthy. Whitmer also ordered the Michigan Department of Transportation to enforce a statute that already exists, barring the advertisement of vaping products on billboards.

The Detroit Free Press explained that the move comes not by executive order, but rather through Michigan's administrative rules process, which allows state agencies to create regulations that act as laws once they are authorized. The ban on flavored e-cigs has not yet been filed, but will be effective immediately once complete in a few weeks, Whitmer's spokesperson told the Free Press.

In June, the city of San Francisco banned e-cigarrette sales, also citing the health of young people.

These bans come after a rise in reports about lung disease and seizures possibly linked to vaping. In August, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention opened a probe into vaping-related lung disease. The Federal Trade Commission is also investigating e-cigarette maker Juul's marketing practices.

Originally published Sept. 4 at 8:30 a.m. PT.

Update, 9:13 a.m. PT: Adds additional details about ban.