Michelle Obama's podcast is coming to Spotify on July 29

Angela Lang/CNET

Michelle Obama's podcast is coming soon to Spotify. The streaming site said on Thursday that the former first lady's podcast is set to debut on July 29 with no extra cost for Spotify's Free and Premium listeners.

"My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we're all trying to answer in our own lives," Obama said in a release. "Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations—and hard conversations—with the people who matter most to them."

I’m thrilled to announce a new project: The #MichelleObamaPodcast with @Spotify! It’s been a tough year and I hope this podcast can help us explore what we’re going through and spark new conversations with our loved ones. I can't wait for you all to listen on July 29! pic.twitter.com/89zecZXnrr — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 16, 2020

Spotify said the podcast will touch on a range of topics including sibling relationships, raising children, women's health, mentorship and marriage. The podcast also will feature former White House advisor Valerie Jarrett, comedian Conan O'Brien and journalist Michele Norris among its first guests.

Spotify announced its partnership with Barack and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground, last month. With the partnership, the couple plans to produce exclusive podcasts that amplify otherwise ignored voices and share those stories with the world. The Michelle Obama podcast is the first to come out of the partnership.