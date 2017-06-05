Michelle Obama to talk empowerment at Apple's WWDC

James Martin/CNET

Michelle Obama is making a stop in Silicon Valley on Tuesday.

The former first lady will join an open session of Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference for a "fireside chat," the company's CEO Tim Cook announced Monday.

"She'll talk about empowering people from all walks of life," Cook said as he concluded his keynote address on the first day of the five-day conference.

Under Cook's leadership, Apple has become more vocal on political and social issues. Along with taking strong stances on privacy and security, the company has put itself at the front of social causes like LGBT rights, racial equality and the tech industry's need to improve workforce diversity.

It also has condemned actions by the current US federal government, like President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. Cook wrote in a letter to employees that he pleaded with Trump to stay in the Paris climate accord, "but it wasn't enough." He wrote, "Climate change is real and we all share a responsibility to fight it. I want to reassure you that today's developments will have no impact on Apple's efforts to protect the environment."

Apple is known for its allegiances with some democratic leaders. Former Vice President Al Gore is on its board of directors, and the company hired former US Environmental Protection Agency chief Lisa Jackson to head its environmental initiatives in 2013.

WWDC 2017: All the news so far