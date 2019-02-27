Michelle Obama to discuss 'Becoming' on new YouTube special

Getty Images

YouTube on Wednesday said a new learning special called "BookTube" will feature a panel discussion with Michelle Obama about her memoir Becoming. The special will premiere in March during Women's History Month.

The former first lady will talk about her bestselling book with YouTube creators including Jouelzy, Ariel Bissett, Kat O'Keeffe, Jesse George and Franchesca Ramsey. John Green, co-founder of YouTube channels Vlogbrothers and Crash Course, will lead the discussion.

This YouTube special is just Obama's latest media gig. Former President Barack Obama and Michelle in May signed a multiyear agreement with Netflix to produce a diverse slate -- scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features -- through their newly formed production house Higher Ground Productions. The Obamas will use the projects to promote "empathy and understanding."

The BookTube special comes after Michelle Obama's Becoming became a No. 1 New York Times bestseller after one week of sales. It's sold more than 5.9 million units in all formats and editions in the US and Canada, according to YouTube's press release.