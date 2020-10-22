Michael Keaton reveals the best movie Batman to Jimmy Kimmel

Warner Bros.

Plenty of actors have played Batman, from the super suave Adam West to hunky George Clooney to Twilight star Robert Pattinson. But who's the best? Ask a silly question, get a silly answer. On Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, host Kimmel asked Michael Keaton -- the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton's 1989 Batman and 1992's Batman Returns -- who wore the cape and cowl best.

And, DUH. Keaton chose ... himself.

"Who was the best Batman?" Kimmel flat-out asked.

"Me." Keaton said without a pause. He then joked that he kept the Batsuit around to walk around in "if I'm just feeling insecure enough."

Keaton reportedly will be reprising the Batman role in 2022's The Flash, though he said in the Kimmel interview that he couldn't confirm that. Kimmel offered to play Batman pal Robin if need be, and Keaton was enthused about the idea.

Keaton is now starring in The Trial of the Chicago 7, recently released in some theaters and on Netflix.