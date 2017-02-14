Flynn's resignation buries Valentine's Day on social media

CNET

Trouble in the Trump administration has taken over social media's trending topics on a day when they should be filled with love.

Michael Flynn resigned late Monday as President Donald Trump's national security adviser after reportedly misleading the White House over conversations he had with Russian officials. Both the fallout and the cleanup attempt are trending across Facebook and Twitter.

Social Cues is our look at what's buzzing on social media. Here's what people are talking about this Tuesday:

#FlynnResignation: Flynn has resigned after serving less than a month as national security adviser. Flynn quit after apparently misleading White House officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, about his pre-inaugural conversations with Russian officials about US sanctions on Russia. His resignation is the top trend across Twitter and Facebook as people demand to know more.

Matt Lauer: As presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway attempted damage control over Flynn's resignation, she stumbled in an interview Tuesday with Matt Lauer on the Today show. The anchor is trending on Twitter after he called out Conway on her explanation, telling her "that makes no sense" live on air. People are commending Lauer on Twitter for the interview and for asking hard questions.

Malaysia: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother has died in Malaysia, with multiple reports calling it an assassination. Kim Jong-Nam was the oldest of Kim Jong Il's sons and was overlooked to inherit the country when the dictator passed away in 2011. He had since been estranged from the North Korean dynasty. Malaysia is trending on Twitter with more than 63,000 tweets and on Facebook.

#Valentines: Valentine's Day had to take a backseat on social media Tuesday morning amid so much breaking news. Still, a custom heart emoji on Twitter lets people focus on love or the lack thereof. Meanwhile, Facebook is prompting people to share digital cards as soon as they pop over to their newsfeed.

Team Snapchat: Apparently a bunch of folks were expecting to wake to a Snapchat from a significant other this morning. And a "Happy Valentine's Day" animation from Team Snapchat wasn't enough to ease their disappointment. The collective whine was enough to create a trending topic on Twitter. Some were annoyed that Team Snapchat's message was the only V-Day greeting they'd received so far. Others were upset that they didn't even get Snapchat's automated message.

