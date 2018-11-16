Michael Douglas stars in new comedy series for Netflix

Mike Yarish/Netflix

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

You guys know Chuck Lorre, right? He's the guy behind Two and a Half Men, Mom and The Big Bang Theory. Well, he's got a new comedy series on Netflix right now. The Kominsky Method focuses on two gents attempting to handle older age.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: WWE is holding one of its big events this Sunday. Survivor Series will be available on the WWE Network and will feature Brock Lesnar taking on Daniel Bryan. This match could be amazing or a train wreck, but either way, it's going to get some attention. Unfortunately, The Man Becky Lynch can't compete against Ronda Rousey this Sunday due to a broken nose. Get well soon, champ.

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

