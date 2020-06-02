Michael B. Jordan's Just Mercy is free to stream, to help educate on systemic racism

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. has announced 2019 legal drama Just Mercy will be available to rent for free in the US from Apple TV Plus, Amazon and other digital platforms, throughout June.

The studio released a statement on Blackout Tuesday, an initiative to protest George Floyd's death in police custody. The studio said it hopes the film can be used as an educational tool for those interested in learning more about the systemic racism in American society.

"We believe in the power of story," Warner Bros.' statement reads. "Our film 'Just Mercy,' based on the life work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, is one resource we can humbly offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society. For the month of June, 'Just Mercy' will be available to rent for free across digital platforms in the US."

The statement continues: "To actively be part of the change our country is so desperately seeking, we encourage you to learn more about our past and the countless injustices that have led us to where we are today. Thank you to the artists, storytellers, and advocates who helped make this film happen. Watch with your family, friends and allies. For further information on Bryan Stevenson and his work at the Equal Justice Initiative please visit EJI.org."

Just Mercy opened in theaters last Christmas and stars Michael B. Jordan as defense attorney Bryan Stevenson, who helps African-American man Walter McMillian, played by Jamie Foxx, appeal his wrongful murder conviction. The film was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, best known for critically acclaimed independent drama Short Term 12.

Just Mercy earned $50 million worldwide and Foxx was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.