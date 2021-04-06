Mi 11 Ultra vs. Mi 11 vs. Mi 11 Lite: Xiaomi's flagships compared

Xiaomi/Screenshot by Sareena Dayaram

Following the release of the Mi 11, Xiaomi put on a high-profile virtual event in late March to show off its flagship Mi 11 lineup. Out of the bevy of phones announced at Xiaomi's "mega" launch event, the Mi 11 Ultra was one of the showstoppers, packing luxe features in addition to its headline feature: a second display. Located on the camera bump, the second display plays the role of selfie viewfinder so you can use the cameras on the back for nailing the perfect group photo or selfie. You can also rely on it for notification alerts for things like battery life and incoming calls, the company says.

There are four members in the international version of the Mi 11 family: the Mi 11 Lite, the Mi 11 Lite 5G, the Mi 11, and the Mi 11 Ultra. With four options available, it can get tricky figuring out which one of the Mi 11 phones is the right one for you, if you're interested.

To get the lay of the Mi 11 land, know that the Mi 11 Ultra is the fanciest family member, placed on one end of the spectrum next to the Mi 11. Mi 11 Ultra is essentially the Mi 11 on steroids. While it packs a bunch of the same features like the Snapdragon 888 chipset and in-display fingerprint scanner, it's significantly heavier, thanks in part to the extra bells and whistles like that second display and a periscope-style telephoto lens that's supposed to be capable of out-zooming Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Xiaomi/Screenshot by CNET's Sareena Dayaram

On the other end of the Mi 11 spectrum are the Mi 11 Lite and Mi 11 Lite 5G, coming in a cut below the Mi 11. The Mi 11 Lite is the only 4G phone in the Mi 11 series, and is poised to be the most affordable one of the pack when Xiaomi reveals prices in the coming days or weeks. The Mi Lite is also the only the handset with a headphone jack, which is absent from its 5G-enabled counterpart. None of these phones officially will be made available in the US, but they'll probably be available on online retailers like Amazon or eBay eventually, if you're interested.

For more details on how Xiaomi's Mi 11 phones stack up against each other, take a look at our specs chart below.