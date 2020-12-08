Xiaomi's Mi 11 line is rumoured to come with 55W fast charging

Xiaomi

Following Xiaomi's official announcement of its highly-awaited flagship line, new rumours this week are giving us more clues on what to expect from the company's next-gen Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro phones.

According to a post on Twitter this week by Digital Chat Station, the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro will support up to 55W fast-charging and have battery capacities of 2,390mAh and 2,485mAh respectively. Because Xiaomi's 55W fast charging requires batteries to be split in two in order to function, the actual battery capacity of those phones are more likely to be 4,780 mAh and 4,790 mAh. According to the tipster, both phones should be able to charge from 0 to 100% in 35 minutes.

This new leak comes after Xiaomi announced the imminent launch of the Mi 11 line earlier this month, and revealed that the phones would pack Qualcomm's brand new Snapdragon 888 chip. An unconfirmed leak by Digital Chat Station in November said the higher-end Mi 11 Pro will getting a 120Hz display, as well as a 50-megapixel main camera accompanied by a 12-megapixel telephoto lens.

Are you excited for our latest flagship #Mi11 powered by the most powerful @Qualcomm chipset to date? Stay tuned! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/MUFc251Dkw — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) December 1, 2020

Xiaomi's Mi 11 series will be the successor to the well-received Mi 10 family, which are the company's most advanced and most expensive line of phones.

A spokesperson for Xiaomi didn't immediately respond to a CNET request for comment.