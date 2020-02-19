MGM Resorts confirms data breach of 10 million guest accounts

George Rose/Getty Images

MGM Resorts has admitted the personal information of more than 10.7 million guests who have stayed at its hotels were published on a hacking forum earlier this week. The data breach was confirmed to CNET sister site ZDNet by MGM Resorts Wednesday. Included in the info were full names, phone numbers, addresses, emails and dates of birth.

ZDNet confirmed the data's accuracy by reaching out to some customers whose info was published on the hacking forum.

The data was accessed via a security incident in 2019, an MGM spokesperson told ZDNet, during which all affected customers were notified.

"Last summer, we discovered unauthorized access to a cloud server that contained a limited amount of information for certain previous guests," the hotel chain told ZDNet, adding that no financial or credit card data was leaked.

MGM didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but told ZDNet it has since improved its network security.

MGM's hotels include Bellagio, Aria, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, Mirage, New York New York, Luxor and Excalibur in Las Vegas.