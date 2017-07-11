MetroPCS discounts new lines and offers free phones

Greg Sandoval/CNET

MetroPCS is rolling out the welcome mat to new customers.

The prepaid service, a unit of T-Mobile, said existing customers with a $40 6 gigabyte plan can add new lines for $25 -- a $5 discount from the normal price. The company is also offering its unlimited data plan for $50 a month, or two lines for $80.

The unlimited data offers lower DVD-quality video and no hotspot capabilities, and customers will see slowdowns after 32 GB of data.

In addition, MetroPCS is offering two LG K20 phones for free after an instant rebate. The LG Stylo 3 Plus is half-off at $84. All other devices that are $99 or less are half off when you add a line.