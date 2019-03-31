There's never a dull moment in Florida. This truism was proven once again Saturday night when dash cams in the Gainesville area picked up an impressively bright, blue-greenish fireball plunging toward Earth.
An instrument on NASA's GOES-16 satellite designed to map lightning also picked up something over the Florida panhandle, which the National Weather Service confirmed to be a meteor.
A number of other eyewitnesses reported on social media seeing the bright light rushing toward the ground, and 220 reports from Florida and adjacent states were made to the American Meteor Society.
There haven't been confirmed reports yet of the meteor impacting the ground. Surprisingly, small meteoroids can put off lots of bright light as they completely burn up in our atmosphere.
This latest meteoroid sighting comes after a larger daytime meteor was seen (and heard) last month sizzling over Florida skies toward Cuba, where some small bits of the space rock survived to make it to the ground.
What AncestryDNA taught me about the world of genetic testing: After spitting in a tube, I learned where my DNA comes from and where my data might go.
Scientists create liquid metal that stretches like Terminator: Come with me if you want to stretch.
Discuss: Glowing fireball meteor lights up Florida skies
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.