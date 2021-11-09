Meta will remove some targeted ad options from Facebook

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Soon Facebook will lose specific targeted ad capabilities. According the Meta, Facebook's parent company, it will remove the ability for advertising to take aim at "sensitive" topics. These include political causes and affiliations, public figures that "relate to health", along with race or ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation.

Meta says these changes go into effect on January 19, 2022. Concerns from some of its advertising partners is one of the reasons Meta gives as the motivation for the move. A Meta spokesperson further confirmed with CNET that other than the exact terms and topics it has identified, "thousands" of other similar targeted tags will be removed. Meta also confirmed that these changes will be global in nature across the entire Facebook platform and not just limited to the US.