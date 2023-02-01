Meta Reportedly Defeats FTC Bid to Block Acquisition of VR Fitness App

Facebook parent company Meta has reportedly won court approval to acquire Within Unlimited, which makes the VR fitness app Supernatural, after the Federal Trade Commission attempted to block the deal.

In a sealed decision Wednesday, a US district judge "denied the FTC's request for a preliminary injunction to block the proposed transaction," reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the ruling.

Meta announced plans to acquire Within and its VR fitness app Supernatural back in October 2021. Last year, the FTC filed a complaint to stop the deal, saying Meta already had a "virtual reality empire."

On Wednesday, the judge reportedly issued an order baring Meta from closing the acquisition for one week while the FTC weighs whether to appeal the ruling.

The FTC didn't immediately responded to a request for comment.

More to come.