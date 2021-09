Met Gala 2021 red carpet: Standout outfits from Rihanna, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and more

Getty Images

Celebs arrived on the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2021 Met Gala Monday evening donning extravagant, bold and flashy getups in the theme of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. The annual gala, organized by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

Vogue shared a livestream, co-hosted by actor and recording artist Keke Palmer and actor, writer and director Ilana Glazer. Palmer and Glazer greeted guests on the grand steps of the Met and offered commentary on the many unique ensembles. Here are some of the standout looks from the highly anticipated event that followed a year of pandemic-related lockdowns and cancelations.

She dazzles! @KekePalmer is a vision of gold on the 2021 #MetGala red carpet. ✨ #MetInAmerica pic.twitter.com/gsGNpOWKAd — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) September 13, 2021

Rihanna

The piece de resistance: Rihanna. The icon everyone was waiting for finally appeared at the show, and boy did she bring it. As the final celebrity to walk the red carpet, Rihanna closed out the night wearing a Balenciaga overcoat and matching hat.

Hailee Steinfeld

Not only did she feature in the Marvel's new Hawkeye trailer these past 24 hours, the singer-actor rocked up looking near unrecognizable at the Gala, and not just thanks to her Iris Van Herpen outfit.

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

The stunning couple brought flair (and more bare skin) to proceedings, making their debut at the gala as a pair in style.

Kristen Stewart

The actor made waves a couple of weeks ago as Princess Diana in the trailer for the upcoming biopic Spencer. She hit the red carpet looking even more striking in her playful Chanel interpretation of the In America theme.

Just hair bobbin’ 🙂 #KristenStewart shares a playful moment on the #MetGala red carpet. #MetInAmerica pic.twitter.com/qZXljQdrov — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) September 14, 2021

Lil Nas X

The rapper stole the show not once, not twice, but three times as he revealed multiple looks from Versace. Starting with a royal dress, he de-robed to a gold armor suit and then a sparkling body suit.

Triple threat! This one is for the champions ✨ @LilNasX stuns the #MetGala red carpet with three shimmering looks. #MetInAmerica pic.twitter.com/2TeFJ5IT5J — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) September 13, 2021

Frank Ocean

It's the weird we've all been waiting for. The singer wore a sleek velvety outfit, accessorized with... what can only be described as one of Shrek's kids. The green robot baby doll certainly shares his babysitter's hair.

"In America, we do set some trends, especially in music," Ocean told host Keke Palmer during his red carpet interview, offering the tiniest of explanations for his accessory.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

AOC wrapped herself in a literal fashion statement: a Brother Vellies, tuxedo-inspired dress adorned with the words: "Tax the rich."

New York Congresswomen @AOC makes a statement (literally!) on the #MetGala red carpet. #MetInAmerica pic.twitter.com/D6vltwvW8v — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) September 14, 2021

Iman

Supermodel Iman Abdulmajid sailed in with a certified show-stopper, wearing a custom Harris Reed and Dolce Gabbana number.

Take a breath and prepare yourself for @The_Real_IMAN on the 2021 #MetGala red carpet. Blown away! ✨ #MetInAmerica pic.twitter.com/rt9BKIetzs — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) September 13, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo

Eighteen-year-old singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo made her Met Gala debut a memorable one, pulling on a sheer lace Saint Laurent jumpsuit.

Good for her. @Olivia_Rodrigo is looking happy, healthy, and absolutely delightful as she makes her way down the #MetGala red carpet. #MetInAmerica pic.twitter.com/vXZHdqUAgk — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) September 14, 2021

Simone Biles

The Olympic gymnast doesn't do things by halves. She does things by thirds -- wearing a three-in-one, 88-pound outfit, consisting of a skirt, mini-dress, black catsuit and a whole lot of Swarovski crystals.

Always the brightest shining star ✨ The GOAT @simone_biles sparkles on the #MetGala red carpet. #MetInAmerica pic.twitter.com/H0fSKPJZ04 — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) September 14, 2021

Jennifer Lopez

JLo understood the assignment, tipping her hat to Ralph Lauren in a magnificent leather and feather harmonizing gown.

Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper brought '80s prom vibes with her classy pale pink number by Coach. As she raps in her Grammy-winning song Savage, "classy, bougie, ratchet (yeah)."

Timothée Chalamet



The actor, one of this year's Met Gala co-chairs, showed up in a comfy-looking white ensemble featuring a satin tuxedo jacket, sweatpants and beige high-top Converse shoes.

Timothée! The one and only. The #MetGala Co-Chair sports his Monday best as he enters The Met. #MetInAmerica pic.twitter.com/17X9MkSHKj — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) September 13, 2021

Amanda Gorman

The poet, another event co-chair, arrived in a dazzling blue dress and matching strappy heels.

How do we love this look? Let us count the ways! #MetGala Co-Chair @TheAmandaGorman is pure poetry as she graces the red carpet. #MetInAmerica pic.twitter.com/3IGtOsL2w4 — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) September 13, 2021

Billie Eilish

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, yet another co-chair, looked stunning in a flowy, Marilyn Monroe-esque Oscar de la Renta dress with a massive train.

A cotton candy dream ☁️ We’re happier than ever to see #MetGala Co-Chair @billieeilish grace the red carpet. #MetInAmerica pic.twitter.com/ud3KdUGG2U — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) September 13, 2021

Pete Davidson



Actor Pete Davidson channeled prep school vibes, wearing a thigh-length blazer... and a dark frock. With long socks to his mid calves and big boots, he pulls it off.

Naomi Osaka

Rounding out the list of this year's co-chairs, the tennis star arrived in an ensemble featuring an array of fun colors, textures and cuts.

Megan Rapinoe

The USWNT soccer star traded the soccer pitch for the red carpet -- wearing a redder than red suit to match. Her blue clutch left yet another statement, reading "In gay we trust."

Dan Levy

The Schitt's Creek star flaunted an eye-catching, puffy sleeve top with matching pants and studded black boots.

Omg Daniel! 😍 @danjlevy is a work of art on the #MetGala red carpet. #MetInAmerica pic.twitter.com/WpDwunS5EK — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) September 13, 2021

Leon Bridges

Singer-songwriter Leon Bridges paid homage to the American south with a blue fringe look and cowboy hat.

Maisie Williams

The Game of Thrones star graced the red (white, actually) carpet in a black dress with a long, sequined train and a partial cage hoop skirt.

A girl has no flaws 💯 @maisie_williams strikes the perfect poses on the #MetGala red carpet. #MetInAmerica pic.twitter.com/2N7bfjbLXB — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) September 13, 2021

Jon Snow, Rose Leslie

Everyone's favorite Game of Thrones golden couple on screen and off. Harington's white-topped suit let his wife's eye-catching mustard dress take center stage.

Jon Snow may know nothing but we sure know that #RoseLeslie and #KitHarington are perfectly bedecked on the #MetGala red carpet. #MetInAmerica pic.twitter.com/VbubQNDsU5 — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) September 14, 2021

Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney



New York Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney's outfit gave a nod to the Equal Rights Amendment, a proposed amendment to the US Constitution asserting that someone's legal rights shouldn't be determined by their sex.