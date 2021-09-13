Met Gala 2021 red carpet: Standout looks from Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Dan Levy, more

Stars are arriving on the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2021 Met Gala, a highly anticipated event following a year of lockdowns and cancelations due to the pandemic. Dressing to the theme of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," celebrities have donned extravagant, bold and flashy outfits as they arrive for the event, which is organized by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. It raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.
Vogue is sharing a livestream of the event, co-hosted by actor and recording artist Keke Palmer and actor, writer and director Ilana Glazer. Palmer and Glazer are greeting guests on the grand steps of the Met and providing commentary on the many unique ensembles. Here are some of those standout looks.
Lil Nas X
The rapper stole the show not once, not twice, but three times as the rapper revealed multiple looks from Versace. Starting with a royal dress, he de-robed to a gold armor suit and then a sparkling body suit.
Frank Ocean
It's the weird we've all been waiting for. The singer wore a sleek velvety outfit, accessorized with... what can only be described as one of Shrek's kids. The green robot baby doll certainly shares his babysitter's hair.
"In America, we do set some trends, especially in music," Ocean told host Keke Palmer during his red carpet interview, offering the tiniest of explanations for his accessory.
Megan Thee Stallion
The rapper brought '80s prom vibes with her classy pale pink number by Coach. As she raps in her Grammy-winning song Savage, "classy, bougie, ratchet (yeah)."
Timothée Chalamet
The actor, one of this year's Met Gala co-chairs, showed up in a comfy-looking white ensemble featuring a satin tuxedo jacket, sweatpants and beige high-top Converse shoes.
Amanda Gorman
The poet, another event co-chair, arrived in a dazzling blue dress and matching strappy heels.
Billie Eilish
Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, yet another co-chair, looked stunning in a flowy, Marilyn Monroe-esque Oscar de la Renta dress with a massive train.
Pete Davidson
Actor Pete Davidson channeled prep school vibes, wearing a thigh-length blazer... and a dark frock. With long socks to his mid calves and big boots, he pulls it off.
Naomi Osaka
Rounding out the list of this year's co-chairs, the tennis star arrived in an ensemble featuring an array of fun colors, textures and cuts.
Megan Rapinoe
The USWNT soccer star traded the soccer pitch for the red carpet -- wearing a redder than red suit to match. Her blue clutch left yet another statement, reading "In gay we trust."
Dan Levy
The Schitt's Creek star flaunted an eye-catching, puffy sleeve top with matching pants and studded black boots.
Leon Bridges
Singer-songwriter Bridges paid homage to the American south with a blue fringe look and cowboy hat.
Maisie Williams
The Game of Thrones star graced the red (white, actually) carpet in a black dress with a long, sequined train and a partial cage hoop skirt.
Jon Snow, Rose Leslie
Everyone's favorite Game of Thrones golden couple on screen and off. Harington's white-topped suit let his wife's eye-catching mustard dress take center stage.
Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney
New York Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney's outfit gave a nod to the Equal Rights Amendment, a proposed amendment to the US Constitution asserting that someone's legal rights shouldn't be determined by their sex.