Met Gala 2021 red carpet: Standout looks from Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Dan Levy, more

Getty Images

Stars are arriving on the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2021 Met Gala, a highly anticipated event following a year of lockdowns and cancelations due to the pandemic. Dressing to the theme of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," celebrities have donned extravagant, bold and flashy outfits as they arrive for the event, which is organized by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. It raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

Vogue is sharing a livestream of the event, co-hosted by actor and recording artist Keke Palmer and actor, writer and director Ilana Glazer. Palmer and Glazer are greeting guests on the grand steps of the Met and providing commentary on the many unique ensembles. Here are some of those standout looks.

She dazzles! @KekePalmer is a vision of gold on the 2021 #MetGala red carpet. ✨ #MetInAmerica pic.twitter.com/gsGNpOWKAd — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) September 13, 2021

Lil Nas X

The rapper stole the show not once, not twice, but three times as the rapper revealed multiple looks from Versace. Starting with a royal dress, he de-robed to a gold armor suit and then a sparkling body suit.

Triple threat! This one is for the champions ✨ @LilNasX stuns the #MetGala red carpet with three shimmering looks. #MetInAmerica pic.twitter.com/2TeFJ5IT5J — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) September 13, 2021

Frank Ocean

It's the weird we've all been waiting for. The singer wore a sleek velvety outfit, accessorized with... what can only be described as one of Shrek's kids. The green robot baby doll certainly shares his babysitter's hair.

"In America, we do set some trends, especially in music," Ocean told host Keke Palmer during his red carpet interview, offering the tiniest of explanations for his accessory.

Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper brought '80s prom vibes with her classy pale pink number by Coach. As she raps in her Grammy-winning song Savage, "classy, bougie, ratchet (yeah)."

Timothée Chalamet



The actor, one of this year's Met Gala co-chairs, showed up in a comfy-looking white ensemble featuring a satin tuxedo jacket, sweatpants and beige high-top Converse shoes.

Timothée! The one and only. The #MetGala Co-Chair sports his Monday best as he enters The Met. #MetInAmerica pic.twitter.com/17X9MkSHKj — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) September 13, 2021

Amanda Gorman

The poet, another event co-chair, arrived in a dazzling blue dress and matching strappy heels.

How do we love this look? Let us count the ways! #MetGala Co-Chair @TheAmandaGorman is pure poetry as she graces the red carpet. #MetInAmerica pic.twitter.com/3IGtOsL2w4 — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) September 13, 2021

Billie Eilish

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, yet another co-chair, looked stunning in a flowy, Marilyn Monroe-esque Oscar de la Renta dress with a massive train.

A cotton candy dream ☁️ We’re happier than ever to see #MetGala Co-Chair @billieeilish grace the red carpet. #MetInAmerica pic.twitter.com/ud3KdUGG2U — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) September 13, 2021

Pete Davidson



Actor Pete Davidson channeled prep school vibes, wearing a thigh-length blazer... and a dark frock. With long socks to his mid calves and big boots, he pulls it off.

Naomi Osaka

Rounding out the list of this year's co-chairs, the tennis star arrived in an ensemble featuring an array of fun colors, textures and cuts.

Megan Rapinoe

The USWNT soccer star traded the soccer pitch for the red carpet -- wearing a redder than red suit to match. Her blue clutch left yet another statement, reading "In gay we trust."

Dan Levy

The Schitt's Creek star flaunted an eye-catching, puffy sleeve top with matching pants and studded black boots.

Omg Daniel! 😍 @danjlevy is a work of art on the #MetGala red carpet. #MetInAmerica pic.twitter.com/WpDwunS5EK — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) September 13, 2021

Leon Bridges

Singer-songwriter Bridges paid homage to the American south with a blue fringe look and cowboy hat.

Maisie Williams

The Game of Thrones star graced the red (white, actually) carpet in a black dress with a long, sequined train and a partial cage hoop skirt.

A girl has no flaws 💯 @maisie_williams strikes the perfect poses on the #MetGala red carpet. #MetInAmerica pic.twitter.com/2N7bfjbLXB — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) September 13, 2021

Jon Snow, Rose Leslie

Everyone's favorite Game of Thrones golden couple on screen and off. Harington's white-topped suit let his wife's eye-catching mustard dress take center stage.

Jon Snow may know nothing but we sure know that #RoseLeslie and #KitHarington are perfectly bedecked on the #MetGala red carpet. #MetInAmerica pic.twitter.com/VbubQNDsU5 — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) September 14, 2021

Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney



New York Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney's outfit gave a nod to the Equal Rights Amendment, a proposed amendment to the US Constitution asserting that someone's legal rights shouldn't be determined by their sex.