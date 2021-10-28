Eric Mesplé has become a master of making fascinating kinetic sculptures by using a material known as ferrofluid. Ferrofluid was invented by a NASA engineer in an attempt to develop a method for manipulating rocket fuel in zero gravity.

This material creates an otherworldly pattern when exposed to a magnetic field. Mesplé has used ferrofluid to create interactive art. One of his works is known as "Ferreflection Pool." It can show a viewer a silhouette of themselves by using 320 electromagnets. You'll see that and more in this video.

Also, get an inside look at how these pieces are created from conception to execution. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, so trying to describe how entrancing these sculptures are would take millions. Take a look at the video to understand more.