Merck seeks FDA authorization for COVID-19 pill

Drug maker Merck on Monday said it requested emergency authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19, known as molnupiravir. The pill, which was developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, is intended to treat mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 in adults at risk of developing a more severe case or needing hospitalization.

"The submission to the FDA is a critical step towards making molnupiravir available to people who may benefit from an oral antiviral medicine that can be taken at home shortly after diagnosis with COVID-19," said Wendy Holman, CEO of Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, in a release.

If authorized, molnupiravir would be the first antiviral pill for treating COVID-19. The other antiviral drug approved by the FDA to treat COVID-19 is remdesivir, which must be administered by IV or injection and is only for people hospitalized with COVID-19. The FDA has also authorized monoclonal antibody therapy, which is free and available to Americans at high risk of severe COVID-19. The antibody treatment is usually given intravenously and can be administered outside a hospital, but some health care advocates think it's been underutilized or poorly distributed.

If Merck's pill becomes available, it could be the breakthrough in treatment that many have been hoping for. The pandemic has killed more than 4.8 million people worldwide, including over 700,000 in the US.

The FDA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

