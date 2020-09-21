Longcat, the internet meme icon, dies aged 18

KnowYourMeme

Longcat is just one of many internet cat celebs like Grumpy Cat and Lil Bub, but sadly, Longcat has reportedly passed away Sunday at the age of 18.

Longcat was best known for its "epic length, spawning Photoshops, and even an entire mythology around his magnitude," according to Know Your Meme. Longcat reportedly stood at 25.5 inches (65 cm) from head to toe.

yes, it’s true. long cat, known as nobiko in japan, has left us. https://t.co/Alk76dB98h pic.twitter.com/8MOSnWYH60 — isabella steger (@stegersaurus) September 20, 2020

Longcat first popped up online as a meme around 2005 or 2006. Longcat was even added to the Urban Dictionary in 2006, attributing the name to 4chan's random board, /b/. While Longcat's real name is Shiroi (which means white), Japanese fans gave the cat the initial nickname of Nobiiru or Nobiko which means "stretch."

It wasn't long before the usually stretchy cat was Photoshopped into business charts, historical scenes, outer space and other unlikely places.

Longcat even had a nemesis -- an evil black cat known as Tacgnol, and they had been battling for the control of the universe for years, apparently.

The citizens of 4chan even gave the cats their own mythology, complete with an epic battle between Longcat and Tacgnol that will end in an apocalyptic era known as Catnarok.

After hearing about Longcat's passing, fans paid their respects to the stretchy kitty online.

Longcat has died. She was 18 years old. pic.twitter.com/OcGISEJnq9 — Michael's Cat (@michaelscat2) September 20, 2020

It's with a heavy heart that we report that one of the earliest internet icons, Longcat, is long gone.



See you, Space Cowboy.https://t.co/kk2PRzogSu pic.twitter.com/7PPnrAY5Jo — Horse News (@HorseNewsMLP) September 20, 2020

The thing about longcat dying is that it was one of the few rare, untainted living memories from a time where the internet was wild. Now we're a little poorer for the passing — Mal (@CapacityLung) September 20, 2020

This is "Longcat" from the internet memes. I actually looked up this kitty just a few days ago and was happy to find that the kitty was amazingly still alive & 17 years old. However, it seems that this long cat has passed away today. Let's remember the sweet-kitty fondly. https://t.co/n1Eu4me8Qd — sylvie (@sylviefluff) September 20, 2020

An owner lost her beloved 18 year old pet cat, and the Internet lost an icon from old times.



Rest in peace Nobiko aka Longcat. pic.twitter.com/S2v1bYrMCY — Rosana Margarida (@rosecg) September 20, 2020

2020 has taken Longcat from us. pic.twitter.com/08qNAQMjV8 — Jonesbones (@Jonesbo13619334) September 20, 2020

Last picture of Nobiko being Longcat, last year. Still had it after all these years pic.twitter.com/Q0hUUwXJcW — Mauro Fonseca (NO COMM OPEN) 🇵🇹 (@PPDPPL_art) September 20, 2020

oh no... RIP Longcat 😭

I was a fan since a very long time ago.. Thank you for all the memories... pic.twitter.com/ZExDbbIPDR — Xeogran (@xeogran) September 20, 2020

