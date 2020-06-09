Members of Congress demand federal agencies stop spying on Black Lives Matter protestors

Sarah Tew/CNET

A letter signed by 35 members of Congress from across the United States has asked four federal agencies to stop the surveillance over people taking part in Black Lives Matter protests. Describing the "chilling effect of government surveillance on law-abiding Americans," the letter demands the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, National Guard Bureau and Customs and Border Protection cease surveilling peaceful protests permanently.

Black Lives Matter protests are continuing across the US and globally as people demonstrate against the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, and against systemic racism.

"We stand with the millions of Americans in hundreds of communities who are peacefully calling for transformational changes to better our nation by addressing the systemic racism and injustice," the letter published Tuesday says.

Surveillance of these protests breaches the First Amendment right to protest and the Fourth Amendment protecting Americans from unreasonable searches and seizures, the members of Congress say.

The letter says all four agencies are using tech that's a "vast overreach" of their powers in the last two weeks -- like the FBI and National Guard using aircraft equipped with infrared and electro-optical cameras; the CBP using Predator drones to collect live video feeds of protests; and the DEA being given authority for "covert surveillance" over people protesting the death of Floyd.

This is in addition, the letter says, to using spying technologies like facial recognition, automated license plate readers and Stingrays, which mimic cell towers to collect call, text, browsing and location data from phones.

"Downloads for encrypted messaging apps have spiked during recent demonstrations," the letter says. "Americans should not have to take proactive measures to protect themselves from government surveillance before engaging in peaceful demonstration."

The letter, spearheaded by Reps. Anna Eshoo and Bobby Rush, was signed by members of Congress from New York, California, Maryland, Washington D.C., Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Illinois, Arizona, New Mexico, Michigan, Georgia, Massachusetts, Ohio, Florida and Vermont.

It was addressed to FBI Director Christopher Wray, National Guard Bureau Chief General Joseph Lengyel, DEA Acting Administrator Timothy Shea and CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan.

The FBI, DEA, CBP and National Guard Bureau didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

