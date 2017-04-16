Melissa McCarthy's Spicer Easter message is YouTube's No. 1

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image SNL/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

This is the time of year when bunnies hop and hope is resurrected.

What, then, of White House press secretary Sean Spicer?

Last week, he made something of a faux-pas when he suggested that President Assad of Syria is worse than Adolph Hitler because the latter (apparently) didn't use chemical weapons. Spicer later apologized.

It was, perhaps, inevitable that Melissa McCarthy would return as Spicer on "Saturday Night Live" in order to spice up the Easter proceedings by preferring to this gaffe.

She played Spicer as the Easter Bunny, there to offer apologies.

"Spicey finally made a mistake," she/he said.

Sadly, Spicer keeps making little errors. A bad one in this sketch was the United Airlines/concentration camp comparison.

And this Easter message devolved into a history lesson told via little dolls.

Spicer concluded that Hitler is still the No. 1 worst of all time. Coincidentally, video of McCarthy's performance is already No. 1 on the YouTube trending chart.

Spicer ended this performance with a hopeful wish for Easter and beyond.

"Just eat as much candy as you want, because this is probably our last Easter on Earth," he said.