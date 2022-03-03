Melinda Gates Opens Up About Bill Gates' Affair, Divorce, Jeffrey Epstein

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Melinda French Gates laid out painful details of her divorce from Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with CBS News' Gayle King in an interview Thursday. The interview included a discussion of an affair Bill Gates acknowledged with a Microsoft employee in 2000.

"Well, I certainly believe in forgiveness," French Gates told King. "So I thought we had worked through some of that. It wasn't one moment or one specific thing that happened. There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn't healthy, and I couldn't trust what we had."

The couple were married for 27 years and have three adult children. Their divorce was final in August.

French Gates confessed to "a lot of tears for a lot of days," and to "literally laying on the floor and the carpet... thinking, 'How can this be? How can I get up? How am I gonna move forward?'"

She went on to say, "you're grieving a loss of something you thought you had, and thought you had for your lifetime.... This is painful stuff."

When King asked if Bill Gates had more than one affair, French Gates said, "those are questions Bill needs to answer."

French Gates said that she is "friendly" but not friends with her ex-husband. The two were seen together at the wedding of their daughter Jennifer in October.

French Gates said she was no fan of her husband's friendship with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein," she said, noting that she met Epstein once and regretted doing so. "He was abhorrent, evil personified. I had nightmares about it afterwards. That's why my heart breaks for these young women. That's how I felt, and here I'm an older woman. He was awful."

Bill Gates told CBS News in a statement that his working relationship with Epstein was a "mistake that I regret deeply. It was a substantial error in judgement."

King also asked French Gates about The Giving Pledge, in which some of the world's wealthiest families promise to give away most of their wealth to charity.

"If you are lucky enough to be a billionaire, believe me, you can give away half of it and not change your life," French Gates said.

French Gates has her own company, Pivotal Ventures, that funds projects that empower women.

She noted that she's excited for the future and that she is "dipping my toe in the water" of dating again.