Melania Trump launches her own NFT platform

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Melania Trump launched a platform for selling NFTs, or nonfungible tokens, the former first lady said Thursday. The first limited edition piece of digital artwork, titled "Melania's Vision" will be on sale until Dec. 31.

These unique tokens are tied to digital assets like a video, meme or, in this case, a painting. Their ownership is recorded in a ledger within the blockchain, similarly to cryptocurrency.

Trump's first NFT is a watercolor by Marc-Antoine Coulon and includes an audio recording from the former first lady, who left office when her husband Donald Trump's presidential term ended in January.

Excited for this new venture, which combines my passion for art and commitment to helping our Nation’s children fulfill their own unique American Dream. #MelaniaNFT https://t.co/XJN18tMllg pic.twitter.com/wMpmDDsQdp — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) December 16, 2021

It'll cost around $150 and a portion of the proceeds will "assist children aging out of the foster care system by way of economic empowerment and with expanded access to resources needed to excel in the fields of computer science and technology."

New NFTs will be released on the platform, which uses the Solana blockchain platform and is powered by conservative social media service Parler, on a regular basis.

"I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative," Trump said in a release.

Trump's office didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment on what percentage of the proceeds will go to the initiative.