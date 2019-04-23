Meizu 16s phone launches with Snapdragon 855 processor, Men's Beauty mode for $475

On Tuesday, Meizu launched its a flagship phone phone called the Meizu 16s. It packs high end specs like a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6-8GB of RAM and dual rear cameras capable of taking 48-megapixel photos. The phone starts at 3198 RMB which converts roughly to $475.
This is a developing story.
