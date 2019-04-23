CNET también está disponible en español.

Meizu 16s phone launches with Snapdragon 855 processor, Men's Beauty mode for $475

This is one of the most affordable phones you can buy that has the same processor as the Galaxy S10 and Huawei P30 Pro.

002

The Meizu 16s launched with premium specs and a price of $475.

 Meizu

On Tuesday, Meizu launched its a flagship phone phone called the Meizu 16s. It packs high end specs like a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6-8GB of RAM and dual rear cameras capable of taking 48-megapixel photos. The phone starts at 3198 RMB which converts roughly to $475.

This is a developing story.

