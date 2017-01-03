Megyn Kelly's Facebook fans go ape as anchor leaves Fox

Up Next Millennials aren't going gaga for baby tech -- yet

Photo by WireImage

Disgusted Facebook followers of Megyn Kelly let their feelings be known after the Fox News Channel anchor said on Tuesday that she's joining NBC.

After learning she's leaving Fox, after 12 years, thousands of fans on Kelly's official Facebook page called her everything from a sellout to a traitor to other things too nasty to mention.

"I have decided to end my time at FNC, incredibly enriched for the experiences I've had," Kelly posted."I have agreed to join NBC News, where I will be launching a new daytime show Monday through Friday, along with a Sunday evening news magazine program."

Though Kelly did receive some congratulatory posts from her followers, they were few compared to those that took shots at her.

One follower, Marlo St Clair, said, "You're a sell out and a traitor Megyn Kelly. I was your #1 fan and you let us all down. Good luck elsewhere, but I won't be watching any liberal network that gives fake news. Bye!"

Another, Dale Debbie Hubbard Phelps, wrote, "You were a disgrace to fox maybe NBC will supply you a new wardrobe that's not x- Rated girl you are going just where you need to be in the gutter good riddance."

And another, Kelly Vance, added, "You belong there. NBC is a cesspool, and Fox gave you your shot. In fact, Fox made you. No gratitude from the self centered blonde social climber. Don't let the door hit you on the way out."

Kelly was also a top trend on Twitter.

No word yet about Kelly's move from her nemesis, US President-elect Donald Trump. Stay tuned.

