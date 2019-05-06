Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby name: Twitter has regally snarky ideas

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcomed a baby boy on Monday. The baby is the first British royal born to an American parent.

Dad Harry said the couple was still thinking about names. "That's the next bit," he said, suggesting a name will be announced in two days.

The Duke of Sussex came outside of Frogmore Cottage to announce the birth of his baby boy with the Duchess of Sussex!



He also added that the mother and baby are doing well and that we should see the baby and know the name in 2 days time!#RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/Fp1yHPXmPD — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) May 6, 2019

The British Royal Family tends to reuse family first names over and over, so such names as Albert, Arthur, Charles and Philip keep coming up. But this baby is only seventh in line to the throne, so really, there's room for Harry and Meghan to step off the traditional name path, as Princess Anne did in 1981 when she named her daughter Zara.

Some would like to see the baby's name include Spencer, to honor the last name of Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana.

I want the baby's name to be Spencer. Earl Spencer of Sussex 😭😭 #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/Qq1eSTLrdq — Bye (@Queen_Soul01) May 6, 2019

idc about the royal family but i hope they name the baby spencer and spite the queen lmao — K (@keelyymadison) May 6, 2019

"Spencer" was high on the oddsmakers' lists, too, though not as high as Arthur, Albert and Philip. Meghan Markle's own father's name, Thomas, even made the betting lists despite their frayed relationship.

Here's how we've priced up the #RoyalBaby name betting 👑



Arthur - 5/1

Albert - 6/1

Philip - 6/1

James - 8/1

Alexander - 10/1

Alfred - 10/1

Thomas - 12/1

Spencer - 14/1

Charles - 16/1

Edward - 16/1

Henry - 16/1

Richard - 16/1 — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) May 6, 2019

Some observers are rooting for a Yankee Doodle Dandy of a name, just to bring a little star-spangled Americana into the royal family. "Don't care for the royals but I'm praying they give this baby a really American name like Greyson or Tucker or Brad," wrote one Twitter user.

Don’t care for the royals but I’m praying they give this baby a really American name like Greyson or Tucker or Brad — Na(like a horse)omi (@naomibourke) May 6, 2019

In homage to her heritage I wonder if Megan & Harry will give the new #RoyalBaby an American name? I'm leaning toward Hank, Ralph or Dwane and at a pinch Billy Joe. — John Short (@JDherts) May 6, 2019

They should give the royal baby a traditional American name and call him ‘Chip’ — Joshua William (@jshwllm) May 6, 2019

Still trying to help the royals name the new baby. Something that blends British tradition with brash American ideals.



I like both Allistair McAllister and H. Salt, Esquire. — Cairn (it's really not that hard, please just try) (@CairnRodrigues) May 6, 2019

Convincing people the royal baby has a trashy American name is getting me through the day — DAFT VADER (@ArranDTaylor) May 6, 2019

And of course, some names are just awesome dreams. "They should name the royal baby something badass like Angus Nitro," wrote one Twitter user.

They should name the royal baby something badass like Angus Nitro. — Ryan, perdido en TX (@RyanLostinTX) May 6, 2019

And a certain departed Tudor king who had problems getting himself a son of his own had something to say, too.

"He's royal. He's a ginger. His name is Harry. And his wife gives birth to a boy. There's not enough wine for this," snarked the Henry VIII parody account.

He's royal. He's a ginger. His name is Harry. And his wife gives birth to a boy. There's not enough wine for this. Not enough cheese. Not enough shouting. Not enough smashing things. Not enough clutching a tapestry & making incoherent sobbing noises. #royalbaby #courage #wine — Henry Tudor (@KngHnryVIII) May 6, 2019

There's room for plenty of names stuffed into the new baby's moniker. Dad Prince Harry has four names (Henry Charles Albert David) and the Queen's uncle, who abdicated the throne in 1936 to marry divorced American Wallis Simpson, had seven names (Edward Albert Christian George Andrew Patrick David).