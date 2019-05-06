Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby name: Twitter has regally snarky ideas

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcomed a baby boy on Monday. The baby is the first British royal born to an American parent.
Dad Harry said the couple was still thinking about names. "That's the next bit," he said, suggesting a name will be announced in two days.
The British Royal Family tends to reuse family first names over and over, so such names as Albert, Arthur, Charles and Philip keep coming up. But this baby is only seventh in line to the throne, so really, there's room for Harry and Meghan to step off the traditional name path, as Princess Anne did in 1981 when she named her daughter Zara.
Some would like to see the baby's name include Spencer, to honor the last name of Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana.
"Spencer" was high on the oddsmakers' lists, too, though not as high as Arthur, Albert and Philip. Meghan Markle's own father's name, Thomas, even made the betting lists despite their frayed relationship.
Some observers are rooting for a Yankee Doodle Dandy of a name, just to bring a little star-spangled Americana into the royal family. "Don't care for the royals but I'm praying they give this baby a really American name like Greyson or Tucker or Brad," wrote one Twitter user.
And of course, some names are just awesome dreams. "They should name the royal baby something badass like Angus Nitro," wrote one Twitter user.
And a certain departed Tudor king who had problems getting himself a son of his own had something to say, too.
"He's royal. He's a ginger. His name is Harry. And his wife gives birth to a boy. There's not enough wine for this," snarked the Henry VIII parody account.
There's room for plenty of names stuffed into the new baby's moniker. Dad Prince Harry has four names (Henry Charles Albert David) and the Queen's uncle, who abdicated the throne in 1936 to marry divorced American Wallis Simpson, had seven names (Edward Albert Christian George Andrew Patrick David).
We have questions about Endgame's deaths, twists and ending: The film's filled to the brim with details. Some have us scratching our heads.
Remembering Peter Mayhew, the Star Wars legend I knew: Former Lucasfilm staffer Bonnie Burton shares memories of the Chewbacca actor.
Discuss: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby name: Twitter has regally snarky ideas
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.