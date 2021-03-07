Meghan and Harry's explosive Oprah interview: The biggest revelations

Getty

Celebrity royalty met British royalty Sunday night when talk show queen Oprah Winfrey interviewed Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. And no one held back. Among other revelations, American-born Meghan Markle told Winfrey representatives of the palace were concerned about her son's skin color and offered her no help when royal pressures drove her to very real thoughts of suicide.

Here are some of the headline-making revelations to emerge from the much-anticipated televised interview on CBS.

Baby Archie's skin color

Meghan, now pregnant with the couple's second child, revealed that at least one person in the palace, whom she didn't name, was concerned about the skin color of the Sussexes' first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born in 2019.



"There were also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born," Meghan said.

"This is very strong and the Palace will face serious questions," tweeted ITV royal editor Chris Ship.

Meghan's suicidal thoughts

Harry's mother, Diana, freely shared that she had suicidal thoughts and and even attempted suicide due to the monumental pressure of marrying in to the royal family. Harry's wife, decades later, stated that she'd had essentially the same feelings.

"I just didn't want to be alive anymore," the duchess told Oprah in the interview, calling the suicidal thoughts "constant," and saying she "thought it would solve everything for everyone."

In a chilling detail, she revealed that she went to the human resources department at the palace (yes, they have one), and was told she wasn't an employee and couldn't be helped.

Royal baby gender reveal

When Prince Harry joined the interview after Oprah first talked with Meghan alone, the royal couple revealed they're expecting is a girl. She will be eighth in line to the throne, following her brother, Archie, and bumping Prince Andrew down a notch.

The couple said they will not have more children, but if they were to have a boy after this daughter, he would not leapfrog his sister in the line of succession. That didn't used to be true -- Princess Anne is the second of the queen's children, but her two younger brothers are higher in the line than she is. But the 2013 Succession to the Crown Act changed that sexist rule. Now Princess Charlotte, Prince William's second child, keeps her place in line even though a boy, her brother Prince Louis, arrived later.

Why is this interview such a big deal?

Markle has made an insane amount of headlines for pretty much everything she does. That everything from an apparent feud with her father Thomas (who didn't attend the wedding), to her biracial background and American citizenship, to her writing positive messages on bananas for sex workers. Her latest controversy involves reports that she bullied royal staffers. She's "saddened by this latest attack on her character," the BBC reports.

You may have heard that Meghan and Harry (their royal titles are just too tangled to keep using here) moved first to Canada, then to California in 2020. In February 2021, after a year trial, Buckingham Palace announced the couple would not return as working members of the royal family, through they would remain "much loved."

Meghan and Harry now live in the Santa Barbara, California, area now, as does Winfrey, so this pairing was as natural as tea and crumpets, or burgers and fries, if you prefer. Winfrey has been a friend of the couple for some time, even attending their wedding. While not normal for royal family members to seek out this kind of public interview, Meghan and Harry have been making their own way for some time, including moving first to Canada, then California, in 2020.

The royal reaction

Queen Elizabeth II would never deign to comment on such a breach of royal protocol. But it's easy to assume the sheer idea of her beloved grandson and his wife blabbing about family issues to an American media celeb is giving the monarch more of a headache than her Imperial State Crown.

It's the British tabloid press, never exactly a model of quiet regal decorum, who've taken this interview to an even crazier level. According to author Edwin Hayward, "50 -- yes, 50 -- articles attacking Meghan Markle were published on the Express website on Saturday. That's *50* articles in *24* hours."

Other publications published almost as many, Hayward reported.

And one tabloid, the Star, published a do-it-yourself barf bag for those who were so disgusted by the interview they needed to throw up.

