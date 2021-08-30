Megan Fox, 50 Cent, Tony Jaa join Sylvester Stallone in The Expendables 4

Getty Images

A fourth installment of The Expendables is coming, and it'll include a trio of new stars including Megan Fox, Curtis "50" Jackson and Tony Jaa. They'll join returning actors Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture, according to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. Scott Waugh will reportedly direct the film, which starts production in October.

Lionsgate and Millennium Media, the film companies is behind the project, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Not much has been revealed about the film, but The Hollywood Reporter notes it "once again will focus on a group of veteran mercenaries." Fox will be the female lead, according to IMDb.

The first Expendables movie was released in 2010 and included big, old-school action stars including Stallone, Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Along with the next two movies in the franchise, released in 2012 and 2014, the three films reportedly generated more than $829 million worldwide.