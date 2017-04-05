Rock 'em, sock 'em! Giant robots from US, Japan will duke it out

Which do you want first, the good news or the bad news?

The good news for anyone who goes weak in the knees at the thought of massive robots smashing and ripping apart other massive robots is that you'll have a chance to indulge in the gear-grinding, metal-mashing spectacle of a giant robot duel.

The bad news? You have to wait until August.

That's when team MegaBots pits its 12 ton, 16-foot tall MK.III (repping Team USA) against rival group Suidobashi Heavy Industries' Kuratas (repping Team Japan). It'll be the second time these teams face off in a gladiator-style arena battle, following their first duel in 2015. The rules are simple: the last 'bot standing wins.

