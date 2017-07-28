Meg Whitman: Uber's CEO will not be me

HP

Stop with the rumours. The next person to head Uber "will not be Meg Whitman," says the lady herself.

In response to speculations that she's one of several candidates shortlisted to take over the reins at Uber, Whitman posted a three-part tweet on Thursday to dispel the rumours, saying they have become a "distraction."

(1/3) Normally I do not comment on rumors, but the speculation about my future and Uber has become a distraction. — Meg Whitman (@MegWhitman) July 28, 2017

(2/3) So let me make this as clear as I can. I am fully committed to HPE and plan to remain the company's CEO. — Meg Whitman (@MegWhitman) July 28, 2017

(3/3) We have a lot of work still to do at HPE and I am not going anywhere. Uber's CEO will not be Meg Whitman. — Meg Whitman (@MegWhitman) July 28, 2017

Since its co-founder Travis Kalanick stepped down as chief executive officer in June, Uber has been on the hunt for a new captain. Speculation has been rife that the HPE CEO, who stepped down from HP's board yesterday, is one of six names shortlisted to become the ride-hailer's next CEO.

Whitman's public rejection of the role means Uber will have to go back to looking at its other five potential candidates, who were not named. The ride-sharing company is currently one of the world's most valuable companies with a valuation of almost $70 million and is reported to have plans to name a new CEO by September.

