The Osé, sex tech startup Lora DiCarlo's first device, is on display in Las Vegas this week for CES 2020. The first public unveiling happened at Sunday night's CES Unveiled pre-show. Lori DiCarlo also unveiled two new products at the show: the Baci, a "microrobotic pleasure device that simulates the feel and motion of the human lips and tongue," and the Onda, a device designed to replicate the motion of human fingers. Both got CES Honoree Innovation Awards this year.

Sex tech at #cesunveiled: Lora DiCarlo’s robotic massagers, Morari’s wearable for premature ejaculation and Elvie’s kegel trainer. #CES2020 pic.twitter.com/oOKx7mvlPx — Queenie Wong (@QWongSJ) January 6, 2020

Sex tech is making its debut on the show floor this year, after some controversy last year involving the Osé prototype. Below is the original product announcement, and stay tuned for more info about sex tech at CES this year.

The Osé uses advanced micro-robotics to produce a blended orgasm using movements that are supposed to provide an experience closer to being with a human partner. The device incorporates five pending patents for robotics, biomimicry and engineering feats in an effort to make it more advanced than other sexual health devices.

The company may be best known for earning a CES Innovation award this year, then having that award revoked by the Consumer Technology Association, before receiving it again in May. With all of that behind it, Lora DiCarlo is ready to bring Osé to market. It's on sale now for $290 for those who have previously signed up on the company website (and those who sign up today) and will be available online to the general public Dec. 2 for $320. The company says it will begin shipping Osé internationally within four to six weeks.

Sex tech has become more visible in recent years. For example, sexual health devices were showcased at IFA in September, and following the awards controversy at CES 2019, the CTA will formally include sexual wellness devices at CES 2020 (although sex tech devices have already been at the show for years).

The main goal of Osé, according to Lora DiCarlo, is to help users "achieve a full-bodied climax through the biomimetic stimulation" of both the clitoris and G-spot with a customizable silicone shape.

Osé bends at its neck above the base, which allows for the insertable portion of the device to be used at any angle. The base remains on the outside of the body, and makes use of internal micro-robotics to mimic human movements rather than using vibrations. Its design is meant to provide an experience closer to being with a human partner than other devices.

In an October interview with CNET, company founder and CEO Lora Haddock stressed this launch is about more than just the product. "Our brand (is) about talking about sexual health and wellness. It's about talking about gender equity. It's given us a lot of opportunity to be in spaces and talk about issues that are not just the product," Haddock said.

Lora DiCarlo's device was designed to look like a sleek gadget you can display as it wirelessly charges, rather than a stereotypical sex toy you have to hide away -- and the company knows the design is unusual. The first thing it had to show beta testers was how to move and manipulate the device. Because the Osé "can be fully customized to your anatomy" and experimented with, the company wanted to educate people on what that can mean for their bodies and how to approach a device that doesn't look like others. "And (we realized) that's going to be an educational point," Haddock said.

Part of the customization (and education) efforts stem from the company's commitment to championing women's sexual health, something DiCarlo feels is a topic still seen as taboo or vulgar. For example, its website offers comprehensive guides on sexual health and anatomy as a free resource.

After the Consumer Technology Association reversed the award's revocation in May, Lora DiCarlo heralded it as "an important step in the right direction to remove the stigma and embarrassment around female sexuality."

Jean Foster, head of marketing and communications for the CTA, acknowledged the group didn't handle the situation well, and in July the group's response to that criticism included opening up the CES 2020 show floor to sexual health and wellness products.

Specs

Made from body-safe silicone and ABS plastic

Waterproof design

Rechargeable battery: 45-60 minutes of use

Size: 8 inches by 2.9 inches by 4 inches

Weight: 10.6 oz.

Originally published Nov. 26, 2019.

