Lucasfilm

Star Wars is known for its unusual creatures like the furry, ferocious Wampa and supercolorful Kiros birds, and now thanks to "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," adorable porgs can be added to that list.

The cute new creatures were first spotted in a new behind-the-scenes reel of "The Last Jedi," shown at Disney's D23 convention last week.

"Porgs are native to Ahch-To, and can be found dwelling along the cliffs of the island where Luke and Rey are," Lucasfilm Story Group's Pablo Hidalgo revealed today (Thursday) on the official Star Wars website.

"In many ways, they're the Star Wars version of puffins," Hidalgo added. "They build nests. They can fly. Their babies are called porglets."

In "The Last Jedi," porgs will be shown in either puppet form or entirely CG, depending on what may be needed for the scene. (See more about the effects here.)

"Porgs are cute," Hidalgo said. "You fall into those deep, soulful eyes. I think a lot of people are going to want a porg as a pet."

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" opens in theaters worldwide on Dec. 15, 2017.

