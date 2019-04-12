Meet Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker character Jannah

Star Wars

Plenty of movie news came out of Star Wars Celebration in Chicago Friday, including the new Star Wars movie's film title, a trailer, plot details and new characters.

British actress Naomi Ackie was on hand to reveal the first details about her Star Wars character, Jannah, in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

"The original group are going on this epic, epic adventure together and I'm so excited about where Jannah crosses paths with them," Ackie said during a panel moderated by Stephen Colbert.

In a photo showing off Jannah's appearance in the movie, her yellow and blue costume looks a lot like something the character Lando Calrissian wore in both the original Star Wars trilogy and Solo: A Star Wars Story -- right down to his cape.

When Colbert asked her about rumors Jannah might actually be Lando's daughter, Ackie responded cryptically: "Lando is a very charming man, so he could have children all over the universe, that's all I'm saying," she said.

Ackie is best known for her work as the character Ruby in the 2018 TV series The Bisexual.

Now playing: Watch this: Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker trailer tees...

The Rise of Skywalker also stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. Along with Ackie, new cast members include Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell. Veteran Star Wars actors returning to reprise their roles include Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels and Billy Dee Williams.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuts in theaters worldwide on Dec. 20.