Meet Mophie's first external battery to feature AC power

Enlarge Image Mophie

In recent months we've seen a proliferation of external batteries that are mini power stations with AC power and USB-C PD fast-charging ports, so it's not surprising to see Mophie enter this market with its $200 Powerstation AC. (There's no word yet on international pricing, but that converts to £150 or AU$255.)

Mophie, which is owned by Zagg, says the 22,000mAh battery "provides additional battery life for most USB-C devices, including laptops, and delivers 15 hours of extra battery life for the Apple MacBook (the 12-inch MacBook)." Meanwhile, the 100-watt AC output allows you to charge laptops, camera batteries and other devices that typically plug into a wall outlet.

The $200 price tag is a little pricey, but the Powerstation AC has a little bit better specs than say, MyCharge's 20,000mAh $180 Portable Power Outlet. MyCharge, however, is currently running a 40-percent-off sale (use code NewYear at checkout), bringing the total to $108.

Here are the Mophie Powerstation's key specs: