Fox

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Reel medicine is helping out real medicine. Medical shows sidelined by the coronavirus outbreak have been donating masks, gloves and other items to hospitals and fire departments where supplies have been short. Shows including The Resident on Fox, and The Good Doctor and Station 19 on ABC have donated a variety of items. Along with many other businesses and workplaces, the shows are shut down as part of the large-scale attempt to try and contain the spread of the disease.

Dr. Karen Law, a rheumatologist in Atlanta, thanked The Resident for a donation on Instagram on Wednesday.

Now playing: Watch this: Pandemic: Here's what's changed about the coronavirus

"Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive," Law wrote. "And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our front-line providers who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community."

The donation included boxes of masks, gloves and gowns, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Other medical dramas have made similar donations. ABC's Station 19, a spinoff of the popular Grey's Anatomy, donated some of the hard-to-come-by N95 respirator masks to two California fire departments.

And another ABC medical show, The Good Doctor, is donating supplies to authorities in Vancouver, where the series is filmed.