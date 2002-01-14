Mechanical CAD market growing in Asia

The mechanical computer-aided design, or MCAD, application market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to hit $658 million in 2005 despite lower anticipated growth across the region. According to an IDC Asia-Pacific report, which excludes Japan, Greater China is expected to be the biggest contributor, with a market value estimated at $315 million by 2005 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6 percent.
For the same period, Korea is expected to reach $146 million with a CAGR of 13.8 percent, while Australia-New Zealand is set to achieve $84 million with a 10.2 percent CAGR. India is expected to hit $43 million at a 6 percent CAGR. Leading players in the Asia-Pacific's MCAD arena are Parametric Technology, Dassault Systemes and Autodesk, IDC said in a statement.
