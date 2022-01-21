Meat Loaf, rock superstar and Bat Out of Hell singer, dies at 74

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Legendary rocker Meat Loaf, who's 1977 album Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top selling of all time, has died at the age of 74, according to a statement posted Friday to his official Facebook account.

"Our hearts are broken," reads the statement, which adds that he died surrounded by close friends and family. "We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man."

Meat Loaf, whose given name was Marvin Lee Aday, sold over 100 million albums worldwide during his career, according to the statement. He also appeared in several TV shows and movies, including cult classics Rocky Horror Picture Show, Fight Club and Wayne's World.

Fans and celebrities shared tributes on social media on Friday, remembering his iconic music. Popstar Cher said in a tweet she had "so much fun with Meat Loaf when we did 'Dead Ringer'," a song from Meat Loaf's second studio album released in 1981.

Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did “Dead Ringer”. Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day⁉️

😢 — Cher (@cher) January 21, 2022

The cast and crew of the Bat Out of Hell The Musical, a rock musical based on Meat Loaf's album, said on Twitter they would dedicate their show on Friday to the rocker's memory, adding "the beat is yours forever."

1/3 The company of Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell the Musical here in the UK is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of their great friend and producer, Meat Loaf. He was with us when the show first launched in London at the Coliseum and in Manchester at the Opera House... pic.twitter.com/BUf9rbaWoF — Bat Out Of Hell (@BatTheMusical) January 21, 2022

The cause of his death was not disclosed. Meat Loaf's talent agents didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.