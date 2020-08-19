Porter Road

Meat deals, meat deals, we've got the meat deals! Wearing white after Labor Day may be a faux pas in certain circles but red is always in fashion -- red meat, that is. With Labor Day weekend creepin' up and the inevitable (*sniffles*) end of summer in sight, it also marks one of the last big grilling moments on the calendar, and there are exclusive meat delivery deals and promotions to cash in on. Online butchers and meat delivery services are vying for your attention with discounts on quality beef, pork, chicken and fish. Best of all, it'll all comes straight to your door in just a matter of days. No parking lots, wobbly shopping carts or number-taking required.

In case you're considering a meat subscription that extends past the holiday, we broke down the best meat delivery services in an earlier post. Quarantine-friendly services like these offer home delivery of quality grass-fed, organic, sustainably raised and specialty meats like Wagyu beef, heritage pork, organic chicken and lamb all with just a few clicks, saving you a trip to the market or butcher. Most of these online meat box companies offer either a monthly subscription or a one-time order option to match your specific needs and taste -- be it a box of fancy filets for a special occasion or trusty chicken thighs for Tuesday.

Right now most of these convenient online butchers have big honkin' deals on meat delivery happening in advance of Labor Day Weekend. From burger boxes to tri-tip sirloin, ribs and roasts, we rustled up the best meat delivery deals for your backyard barbecue this Labor Day. Note that most of these companies offer rush delivery if needed, but given the high demand for meat delivery during the pandemic, please check with each individual seller to ensure timely delivery before ordering.

D'artagnan The deal: The Great Meat Sale. Right now the gourmet online butcher and retailer is offering 20% off your entire order with special code DART4ALL, including Wagyu strip steak, andouille sausage and organic chicken tenders. The promo and discount is available through Monday, August 24 at 11:59 EDT. We'll update this post with any other sales that go into effect after that date and before Labor Day. About D'Artagnan: D'Artagnan has been providing quality meats to restaurants and home cooks for more than 30 years. It has a wide-ranging selection of rare and classic butcher cuts, charcuterie, poultry and meat adjacent pantry items. If you're looking for a showstopper rack of lamb ribs or hard-to-find cut of beef, D'Artagnan is a good bet. It also offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with every purchase.

Holy Grail Steak Co. The deal: Holy Grail is offering 10% off any of their high-end steak flights with promo code LABORDAY10. That includes all their top quality collections like Tajima American Wagyu beef and dry-aged double tomahawks from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. About Holy Grail Steak Co.: If you're looking for the very best in beef and have a few extra pennies to spend on good meat, let us introduce you to Holy Grail Steak Co. The newcomer to the high-end meat-delivery game sells the best American-raised Wagyu with a deep portfolio of top A5-grade Japanese Wagyu producers on the planet. This includes ultrarare Hokkaido Snow Beef and beloved Kobe Beef. On the website, you can sift through meat "collections" like Japanese Wagyu, American Wagyu, USDA Prime Black Angus, Akaushi, steak flights and Wagyu burgers.

Crowd Cow The deal: Right now in advance of Labor Day, Crowd Cow is offering 30% off all family packs including whole chickens, beef, fish and pork chops, with some starting at just $17.50. About Crowd Cow: Crowd Cow aims to "create an alternative to the current meat commodity system" by connecting consumers to a carefully curated selection of small farms and independent ranches around the world. The offerings range from grass-fed beef and both Japanese and American Wagyu to pork, chicken and American-raised lamb. There's even a selection of sustainable seafood for anyone craving surf and turf. You have the option to search by the specific cut, type of meat or even by the farm.

Snake River Farms The deal: Snag two free pounds of American Wagyu ground beef when you spend more than $199 at Snake River Farms. This may sound like a lot to spend on a single order of meat but we're talking some very high-quality cow here, people. Plus, SRF offers cuts of rich Kurobuta pork that can be frozen along with the beef until you're ready to fire 'em up. Use code BURGER to get the exclusive Labor Day deal now through Aug. 23. About Snake River Farms: Snake River Farms is not a meat subscription service but does offer exceptional dry-aged, USDA prime beef and American Wagyu (think Kobe), known for its marbling, tenderness and big flavor. Cows are sustainably and humanely raised in the Northwest. Snake River also offers heritage Kurobuta Berkshire pork -- a favorite among chefs.

Omaha Steaks The deal: Omaha Steaks' Labor Day Celebration Package ($159) should have you more than covered for a party of any size. (Although we encourage all to celebrate safely this year). The massive meat assortment includes a 2.25-pound sirloin cap roast, eight 4-ounce burgers, eight kielbasa sausages, eight jumbo franks, four apple and gouda sausages, four apple tartlets and a jar of signature seasoning. About Omaha Steaks: The OG Omaha Steaks has been in the meat delivery business for as long as I can remember. It has a preference for grass-fed beef, though both grain- and grass-fed are offered. Omaha doesn't advertise organic meat like others or provide much information about how the animals are raised, but with a nearly "100-year-old tradition of premium, aged and hand-trimmed beef and satisfaction guarantee," it's got plenty to brag about.

