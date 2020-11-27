Porter Road

Don't sleep on meat deals for Black Friday. Yes, it's all about those sweet Black Friday deals this week, but they're not limited to discounts on gorgeous , amazing Instant Pots and Keurig coffee makers. You're definitely going to need something to cook in your fancy new cookware. Thankfully, all the best meat delivery companies and online butchers are vying for your Black Friday bucks with amazing deals on quality meat for the holidays. That includes sales on steaks, burgers, chicken, fish, sausages and a whole lot more. The timing is perfect too since we're rolling into high season for hosting and gifting, all while trying to make fewer trips to the store for safety reasons. A deeply discounted box of quality steaks, roasts, ground meats, chicken or sausage makes a perfect (and not-so-obvious) gift for a foodie on your list. They'll be doubly grateful not to have to fight crowds at the market for some premium cuts or fresh fish.

From old-guard companies like to newer players on the scene like and , check out the best deals on meat and meat delivery for Black Friday 2020.

Butcher Box The deal: This meat delivery is so popular it went on back order for months. It's back in stock and for Black Friday, new ButcherBox members get four free top sirloins and two New York strips in their first box. It's all grass-fed, grass-finished beef, raised by farmers who use safe and sustainable practices. About ButcherBox: A subscription service offering three main types of meat, with an emphasis on 100% grass-fed and grass-finished, pasture-raised beef, which is said to be healthier and more environmentally friendly. It also offers heritage breed pork from pigs, free-range, organic chicken that's humanely raised, with no antibiotics or added hormones. Quality and conscious meat is the big claim here.

D'artagnan The deal: This high-end online butcher is offering as much as 30% off many of its quality meats like Berkshire pork, grass-fed filet mignon and Australian rack of lamb. If you want to snag a holiday showstopper for your next small gathering at a nice price, have a look through D'Artagnan's current Black Friday sale for some very tasty options. About D'Artagnan: D'Artagnan has been providing quality meats to restaurants and home cooks for more than 30 years. It has a wide selection of rare and classic butcher cuts, charcuterie, poultry and pantry items. If you're looking for a showstopper rack of lamb ribs or hard-to-find cut of beef, D'Artagnan is a good bet. It also offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with every purchase.

Rastelli's The deal: For Black Friday Rastelli's is offering free shipping on every order (usually $25 on orders under $90). Plus, the family-owned market will donate 10 meals to Feeding America for every order placed through Nov. 27. You can also sign up for an annual membership on Black Friday for just $30. About Rastelli's: What began as a one-room butcher shop in New Jersey in 1974 has flourished into a bit of an empire. You can order once from Rastelli's huge selection of meats and seafood or subscribe with the ability to cancel or customize at any time. Everything is antibiotic-free and sustainably raised. Meats are shipped frozen. Most of its products are individually portioned and packaged and shipped frozen, making it a breeze to store, prepare, cook and serve.

Omaha Steaks The deal: For Black Friday you'll find select meat packages like the Butcher's Bundle (30 total items) marked down 50% to $176. Also, when you spend $159 or more, you'll get eight free Omaha Steaks burgers and free shipping. About Omaha Steaks: One of the OGs in meat delivery, Omaha Steaks has been in the business for as long as we can remember. It has a preference for grass-fed beef, though grain-fed is offered. Omaha doesn't advertise organic meat like others or provide much information about how the animals are raised, but with a nearly "100-year-old tradition of premium, aged and hand-trimmed beef and satisfaction guarantee," it's got plenty to brag about.

Crowd Cow The deal: Crowd Cow is throwing a 20% discount on much of its selection of fresh chicken, fish, beef and sausages. Sort through the deals to build your holiday meat dream delivery and check back often as new deals are added daily. About Crowd Cow: Crowd Cow aims to "create an alternative to the current meat commodity system" by connecting consumers to a carefully curated selection of small farms and independent ranches around the world. The offerings range from grass-fed beef and both Japanese and American Wagyu to pork, chicken and American-raised lamb. There's even a selection of sustainable seafood for anyone craving surf and turf. You have the option to search by the specific cut, type of meat or even by the farm.